11-year-old girl seen jumping out of SUV amid carjacking at gas station

Aurora Police Department(AURORA, Illinois) — Surveillance video from a gas station in Aurora, Illinois, showed the harrowing moment an 11-year-old jumped out of a moving car while it’s being carjacked.

In the video, a rear passenger door can be seen opening as the car began to drive away from the gas pump. Then, some of the vehicle’s contents are seen coming out of SUV, before the girl jumped out and rolled on the pavement below.

The girl’s father then jumped on the hood of a dark sedan that had pulled up on the driver’s side of the SUV, and the sedan drove out of view of the camera with the father still on it.

Seconds later, the father walked back in view of the camera and embraced his daughter.

The incident occurred on the morning of May 4, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police were able to catch the suspect, 20-year-old Chicago resident Tyrelle L. Pulley after he crashed the 2018 Jeep Cherokee he allegedly carjacked, the police department wrote on Facebook.

Pulley had allegedly gotten out of the blue Dodge Charger seen in the surveillance video and jumped into the SUV as the owner was getting ready to fill it with gas, police said.

Soon after, police pursued the SUV after spotting it near Interstate 88 and the Eisenhower Expressway, which resulted in a crash, according to the police department.

Pulley was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police. He was taken to the DuPage County jail, where he’s being held on $15,000 bond, a jail spokesperson told ABC News. His next court appearance has been scheduled for June 4, according to the jail website.

Police are still trying to identify and locate Pulley’s accomplice.

The Aurora Police Department released the video Tuesday after “a lot of requests” from the public, it wrote on Facebook.

“Miraculously,” neither the girl nor her father were hurt in the incident, police said.

