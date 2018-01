YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Yakima police say they’ve arrested a 15-year-old boy in the shooting death of another teen last October.

They say a tip from a member of the public to Yakima County Crime Stoppers helped solve the case.

Seventeen-year-old Napoleon Prado was shot to death on Oct. 24. The 15-year-old was arrested at an apartment in Yakima on Tuesday.