15 years since Sofia Juarez from Kennewick went missing

It’s the case that triggered the first-ever Amber Alert in Washington.

It’s been 15 years since Sofia Juarez of Kennewick went missing. On February 4th 2003, a day before her 5th birthday, the mother of Sofia Juarez reported her daughter missing.

A massive search in east Kennewick grew to an international police effort to find the little girl who vanished without a trace.

The prevailing thought was her father or another relative abducted her and took her to Mexico, but law enforcement have been unable to say that with certainty.

Some in the Kennewick Police Department say they will never give up looking for her, her mother passed away in 2009 without any closure.

Sofia was featured on “America’s Most Wanted,” and her face appeared on a NASCAR race car and on semi-trucks across the nation’s highways.