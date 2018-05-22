16-year-old boy arrested in connection with Baltimore County cop killling, 3 suspects still sought

ABCNews.com(BALTIMORE) – -A 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection with the Monday killing of a female Baltimore County police officer, the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department said this morning.

Three suspects are still being sought, police added.

The teenager was arrested Monday shortly after the death of the officer, whose name has not been released.

The teen has also not been publicly identified.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

