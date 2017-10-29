Two injured in shooting near WSU Pullman campus

Two people were injured by gunfire near the Washington State University Camus in Pullman Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the school, the shooting happened on Duncan Lane, off of the school campus. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Pullman Police are looking for the suspected shooter, with the help of Washington State University Campus Police.

Washington State University initially notified the Pullman campus community of the incident through a series of automated telephone and email alerts at 2:49 Sunday morning. Campus officials will post update on the WSU Alert website (alert.wsu.edu).