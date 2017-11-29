17 dogs rescued from Hermiston hoarding situation

An eastern Oregon shelter is asking for help after rescuing 17 dogs from a hoarding situation in Hermiston.

The Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter says 15 of the pups are Chihuahua-Daschund mixes, 1 is a shih tzu, and 1 is a pit bull. Officials say the dogs will be ready for new homes in a few days, and they are looking for any monatary donations to help with their care.

Officials say they originally brought in 9 dogs on Saturday, and then another eight on Sunday, with the possibility of bringing in more from the same home.

You can find more information about adoption by heading to the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter website.