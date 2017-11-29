Tri-Cities ballet company hosts first Sensory-Friendly show

One performance of the Nutcracker in the Tri-Cities hopes to welcome more kids that may not have been to the ballet.

Renee Adams with the Mid-Columbia Ballet says they are hosting a free sensory-friendly show for the first time. The performance will be geared toward those on the autism spectrum or those with any mental or physical disabilities that may have inhibited them from coming before.

“We want dance to be available to everybody, not just the people who can sit through a whole performance but also people who have physical disabilities and who have mental disabilities. We want to be able to invite a community conversation around dance,” says Adams.

On the day of the show, Adams says outside the theater they will set-up a quiet area to allow people a break from the performance. Inside the theater, she says the house lights will be fully on before the show, and during the show there will be enough lighting for the audience to walk around. The music will also be played at a lower volume and the show will be shortened to 75 minutes.

The performance is on Sunday, December 10th, at 4 p.m. at Richland High School. You must preregister to attend and Adams says they are currently at 80% capacity, which means about 100 tickets are left, so those interested may want to secure tickets soon.

Other performances of the Nutcracker will be December 8-10th, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:00 p.m. Tickets for adults are $28, $19 for students/Seniors and $14 for kids.