Computer grant gives boost to new CBC English learners program

A few months ago, Daniel Tovar got his GED, now he is going through a new CBC program, all with one goal in mind.

“I’m planning to open by own restaurant,” says Tovar.

The Columbia Basin College student has been in the new I-DEA or Integrated Digital English Acceleration program for three months. Although the program officially started in September, it just got a boost from several donors. Thanks to a grant, 125 laptops will help CBC students including Tovar, who are working to reach college-ready English literacy levels.

“My grammar is a little better, my writing is better and I can speak a little better. At my work, I can speak a little better and I have more confidence in that,” says Tovar.

Instead of a heavy focus on tradition ESL classroom teaching, the I-DEA program uses an online platform. According to both state and federal figures, the program has seen a 16% performance increase in students. It also allows students to move through classes at a faster rate. With six federally regulated literacy levels, one as beginner and six as college-ready, Tovar says he started as a level 4 student, and jumped to level six in his three months at CBC.

Faculty Cheryl Klym says the program is new for the teaching staff as well, but the computers will be a huge help to 241 students. She said previously the students would have to rotate on the computers they currently have, but now they will have more opportunities to get online.

CBC applied for a State Board grant in conjunction with the Gates Foundation and was given $100,000 for the laptops and charging stations. MSA donated another $33,000 to complete the funding that was needed.

The CBC English Language Acquisition program is one of two in the state utilizing the I-DEA program for English language adult learners.