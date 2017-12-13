Bluewood officials hopeful of opening ski area this weekend

Skier and snowboarders still need to do some snow dances as Bluewood remains closed due to a lack of snow.

General Manager Kim Clark says it was disappointing, but not unexpected that the ski area could not open last weekend. Clark adds if the ski area opened on the 8th, it would have been the earliest the area opened in five years.

“We didn’t even budget to open until the 15th, you know if we would have gotten an extra weekend ahead of things that would have been icing on the cake, so to speak. The forecast for the winter call for a good forecast snow winter, once we get through this dry spell,” says Clark.

The good news, he says snow is in the forecast Thursday and Friday and the ski area is on a 24-hour stand by. Clark says the ski area needs another 6 to 8 inches of wet, heavy snow and then it can open to the public.

If the area opens Friday, hours according to the website would be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.