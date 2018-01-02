latest News

Kennewick convenience store robbed twice in less than a week

(Courtesy: Kennewick Police Department)

Posted By: Maecy Enger January 2, 2018

Police in Kennewick say a convenience store was robbed twice in less than a week.

Officers say they were called to the City Market at 4th and Rainer around 8:45 p.m. for an armed man who was accused of shoplifting.

Employees say when they tried confronting the man after the shoplifting, the suspect revealed a weapon and then took off on foot. He is described as a male in his 20’s and was wearing a black face mask and dark coat.

The same store was robbed at gunpoint the previous Wednesday.

