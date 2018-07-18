17-year-old dies after high school band practice

WABC(FARMINGVILLE, N.Y.) — 17-year-old high school student died Monday night after suffering an apparent medical emergency during band practice.

She has not yet been identified. Authorities told New York City ABC station WABC the incoming senior was at band practice at Sachem East High School in Farmingville, New York, and later was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she died.

“It is with deep sorrow that the district has learned that an incoming senior at Sachem North High School tragically passed away last night,” Superintendent Kenneth Graham said in a statement obtained by WABC. “We are currently not aware of the cause of death.”

The death appears noncriminal in nature and a medical examiner will determine the exact cause, officials said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Graham said.

This was the second student to die in less than a year at Sachem East High School. Joshua Mileto, 16, died during a football practice in August 2017 when he was struck in the head by a log players were carrying during a drill, police said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.