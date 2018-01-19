17-year-old Ephrata robbery suspect arrested thanks to K-9

Deputies, with the help of a K-9, arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a robbery and stolen car taken near Ephrata last December.

The Grant County Sheriff’s office says acting on tips from the community, the teen was found at a home southwest of George Thursday. Deputies say he refused to come out, so K-9 Grizzly was sent in to find and subdue him. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds and then taken to juvenile detention.

Deputies say another teen at the home was taken into custody for harboring a fugitive and obstructing law enforcement officers.

The robbery and stolen car happened in the early hours of December 19, where a man was robbed and his vehicle stolen near the 21500 block of Road B-Northwest north of Ephrata. The man identified the suspects as the 17-year-old male, a 22-year-old Cristian Bustos of Soap Lake, and 28-year-old David Knott Jr. of Soap Lake. Deputies say the victim knew all three of the suspects.

Bustos and Knott were captured on December 21 by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force at their home in the 100 block of Adrian Avenue Northwest.

The 17-year-old suspect had been on the run since the incident.