Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Oregon and Washington as Allstate Insurance Company announced plans to grow the number of agencies in the Northwest.
Frank Clouser, spokesperson for the Allstate’s Northwest region, says the company expects to have 200 new employees on board in Washington, made up of agency owners and their support staff. Those staff member can include financial specialists, licensed sales producers, customer service reps, and claims employees. Oregon could see up to 165 new employees and agents.
Allstate is looking for referrals, and is offering up to a $10,000 award to any member of the general public who refers an eligible agency owner candidate to Allstate. The referral award is payable shortly after the new agent is appointed.
Allstate is looking to boost to its growing Agency Sales Force, as well as local Claims and Regional staffing in Washington and Oregon to keep pace with growing consumer demand for insurance and financial products and services.
“If you’re looking to make a change, looking to reboot your career, or just try something new, now is the perfect time for you to have a New Year, New Career with Allstate,” says Allstate’s Strategic Deployment Leader, Rich Vander Weyst. “We are seeing increased consumer demand for auto and home insurance as well as financial advice and planning, and with the increased demand, there is also a need for compassionate and dedicated individuals in roles across the organization including customer service and sales positions.”
A variety of positions from sales to service are available and job descriptions can be viewed online at https://www.allstate.com/careers.aspx. Anyone interested in learning more about the opportunity is encouraged to forward their resume and a letter of interest for positions to [email protected]
Be the first to comment on "Allstate Insurance Company expanding in Oregon, Washington"