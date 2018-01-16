Allstate Insurance Company expanding in Oregon, Washington

Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Oregon and Washington as Allstate Insurance Company announced plans to grow the number of agencies in the Northwest.

Frank Clouser, spokesperson for the Allstate’s Northwest region, says the company expects to have 200 new employees on board in Washington, made up of agency owners and their support staff. Those staff member can include financial specialists, licensed sales producers, customer service reps, and claims employees. Oregon could see up to 165 new employees and agents.

Allstate is looking for referrals, and is offering up to a $10,000 award to any member of the general public who refers an eligible agency owner candidate to Allstate. The referral award is payable shortly after the new agent is appointed.