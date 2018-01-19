Driver wakes up to find semi truck at Prosser rest stop on fire

A semi truck driver woke up to a strange mechanical noise at a rest stop near Prosser and found his truck on fire.

West Benton RFA says the driver thankfully woke up while parked at the Highway 221 viewpoint early Thursday morning. When he realized the truck was on fire, crews say he was able to wake up his friend and together they removed the trailer from the truck.

When crews arrived they say the truck was fully involved in massive flames due to the fuel tank and diesel lines catching fire. West Benton RFA says it was a joint effort between their agency and the Benton County Fire District #5.

Firefighters say the driver was from Vancouver, WA and on their way to British Columbia.

The Department of Ecology is now surveying the dirt in the parking lot due to the contaminated run-off water used when putting out the fire.