Richland School Districts decides on sites for two upcoming construction projects

The Richland School Board has started the process of building two new facilities for the district by deciding where those buildings should be built.

Voters approved a $99 million bond last year to pay for 10 different projects, including building a teaching learning administrative center which will go near Leona Libby Middle school on land the district already owns. A new elementary school will be built in the Badger Mountain South area.

“That is also land that the district already owns,” said RSD spokesperson Steve Aagaard. “A lot of people will recognize that land as being out by Country Mercantile. It’s a development where quite a few houses are already there, and they expect it grow quite a bit larger.”

Aagarrd says the district is also looking for input from the community and school support groups as it prepares to do a remodel of the auditorium at Richland High School, and refurbishing Fran Rish Stadium.

“The district is in the process of beginning to design those projects. We’ll be bringing in booster clubs and community organizations for their input,” said Aagarrd. “For instance, the Mid Columbia Ballet uses the Richland High auditorium, so we’ll be looking for people who use these facilities to be a part of these planning committees.”

District staff and architects are working on a timeline, and those should be available sometime in early Spring.