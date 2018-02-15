Safeguard programs teaches parents the dangers, effects of pornography on children

Parents who try to do everything they can to protect kids from seeing things they shouldn’t see, know that there is always still a chance that their child will be exposed to dangers when least expected.

Richland author, Kristen Jenson, talks to parents all the time who have children who have been exposed to things like pornography, despite their best efforts.

“Parents use internet filters– and they should, filters are important. But kids learn ways to get around them,” said Jenson. “The best thing we can do is teach our kids to have an internal filter, so they’re empowered to protect themselves.”

Jenson is one of several experts speaking at the Safeguard Series: Protecting Kids from Pornography event held on Thursday February 15th, 2018 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at the Kennewick High School Auditorium.

This free, community-focused event will provide eyeopening information, practical solutions and effective resources for families, parents, grandparents, caregivers, educators and concerned community members.

The line-up of presenters for the February 15, 2018 Safeguard Series event includes:

Judge Joe Burrowes: Benton Franklin Superior Court judge who deals in his courtroom on a

regular basis with the effects of pornography.

Chief Chris Skinner: Richland Police Department chief and member of the ICAC Task Force

(Internet Crimes Against Children).

Kristen A. Jenson: Best-selling author of Good Pictures Bad Pictures, speaker and founder of

ProtectYoungMinds.org.

Family Resources: Information on multiple organizations and tools available throughout the

Community to assist families.

Visit www.facebook.com/SafeguardAlliance for more information.