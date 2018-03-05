18th flu death reported this season in the Tri-Cities area

Two more flu-related deaths have been reported to the Benton-Franklin Health District, bringing the total to 18 since mid-December.

The latest cases involved women in Benton County, one in her 30s, the other in her 70s.

Officials say both were at increased risk due to age or underlying health conditions. Flu activity increased dramatically in Benton and Franklin Counties in December and remains high.

In a previous statement Dr. Amy Person said, “The flu vaccine is still the best protection we have against influenza and it’s not too late to get a flu shot for this year.”

Flu shots are offered at pharmacies, health care providers and the health district. It’s also a good idea to getting vaccinated, flu prevention tips include washing your hands often, avoid touching your face, cover your cough and stay home when you’re sick.