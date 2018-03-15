Tri-Cities man announces plans to run for Franklin County Coroner seat

A day after the Franklin County Coroner posted a controversial meme on Facebook, a Tri-Cities funeral director announced his plans to run for the seat.

Curtis McGary, who is currently listed as working at Muller’s Funeral Homes, sent out a statement Thursday morning. He says he has been thinking about running for the position for more than four years.

He stated he has been a funeral director with more than 30 years of experience in death care. He also says he has worked extensively with local law enforcement and the Coroner’s office in Benton and Franklin Counties.

He says he plans to file Monday, May 14th with the Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

This comes after the Franklin county coroner apologized, saying he mistakenly posted a white supremacy meme and will no longer share on Facebook.