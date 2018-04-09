Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash

A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt in a multi-vehicle accident near Moses Lake Monday morning.

According the Washington State Patrol, the accident happened on State Route 17 north of Moses Lake near McConihe Road.

Trooper John Bryant says the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Bryant said everyone else involved was either treated on scene or refused medical attention.

The road was closed for several hours while WSP investigated.