Opioid prescriptions drop, Blue Cross/Blue Shield study says

Posted By: Ed Dawson July 13, 2018

A report points to a decline in Opioid prescription rates and addiction diagnoses nationally, as well as in Washington state.

Across the U.S., prescribing rates for opioids fell 29% from 2013 to 2017, while that rate was 35% in the Evergreen state.

The data came from claims made to the 36 locally-operated insurance companies that make up Blue Cross Blue/Shield Association, including Premera, the Washington-based not-for-profit that insures about two million people.

