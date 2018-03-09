latest News

197-pound cougar captured by Washington state biologists

(Courtesy: Katie Kern/WA Fish and Wildlife Department)

Posted By: Associated Press March 9, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Washington state wildlife biologists have caught and tagged a 197-pound (89-kilogram) cougar.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the biologists tagged the massive cat on Monday north of Chewelah.

State carnivore research scientist Brian Kertson called the cat a monster. He said it’s so muscular that the first tranquilizer dart he shot at it popped out as the cat flexed.

Kertson says it’s the largest cougar caught in Washington state – as far as he knows.

Bart George, a wildlife biologist for the Kalispel Tribe, said the cougar was eating mostly elk.

It was captured as part of a predator/prey study.

Kertson has captured 20 cougars and collared 16 since December 2016. On average, tom cougars weigh between 150 and 155 pounds.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "197-pound cougar captured by Washington state biologists"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*