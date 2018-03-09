197-pound cougar captured by Washington state biologists

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Washington state wildlife biologists have caught and tagged a 197-pound (89-kilogram) cougar.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the biologists tagged the massive cat on Monday north of Chewelah.

State carnivore research scientist Brian Kertson called the cat a monster. He said it’s so muscular that the first tranquilizer dart he shot at it popped out as the cat flexed.

Kertson says it’s the largest cougar caught in Washington state – as far as he knows.

Bart George, a wildlife biologist for the Kalispel Tribe, said the cougar was eating mostly elk.

It was captured as part of a predator/prey study.

Kertson has captured 20 cougars and collared 16 since December 2016. On average, tom cougars weigh between 150 and 155 pounds.