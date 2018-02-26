2 missing teen snowshoers found dead

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) – The King County Sheriff’s Office says two teens who didn’t return from a snowshoeing trip over the weekend have been found dead.

King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott says search teams began searching Monday morning for the boys, who are 17 and 18, after they were reported missing Sunday night.

He says the boys’ parents called 911 when they didn’t return from a snowshoeing trip in a backcountry area near Snoqualmie Pass.

Abbott says weather conditions and avalanche dangers prevented a search until Monday morning.