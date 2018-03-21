250 animals seized from ‘deplorable’ conditions on farm

SEATTLE (AP) – Officials say 250 animals have been seized from `deplorable’ conditions on a farm south of Tacoma.

KING-TV reports investigators took more than 250 animals, including miniature horses, dogs, cats, rabbits and approximately 200 birds into custody last week in Thurston County.

Hooved Animal Rescue president Kathy Bailey says animal control officials and volunteers visited the farm after receiving a tip. The exact location and name of the property owner was not released.

Bailey says the animals were living in filthy conditions.

County prosecutors will decide if the property owner will face animal cruelty charges.

Animals deemed healthy enough could be up for adoption later this year.