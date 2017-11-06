27-year-old hit after reports he was walking on Columbia Park road

A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after getting hit by a truck Sunday night on Columbia Park Trial in Kennewick.

Dispatch says they received a call from a concerned community member about the man walking in the middle of the roadway and worried he could get hit. SECOMM says one minute later they reported he had been hit. The 61-year-old driver had hit Justin Poteet from behind and stayed at the scene.

Poteet was taken to the hospital with sustained head trauma.

Deputies say the investigation is on-going.