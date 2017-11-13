2nd Harvest giving Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Not everyone can afford a turkey with all the trimmings this Thanksgiving, that is why 2nd Harvest is hosting its second annual “Turkey Drive.”

Development Manager Jean Tucker says they will be giving out 2,500 meal boxes across the Tri-Cities, Yakima region.

“We talked last year with families that said to us, ‘If it weren’t for this holiday meal box, we wouldn’t have celebrated Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving would have been whatever I had in the cupboard at the time,'” says Tucker.

250 boxes will be handed out Monday, Nov. 13th at 11 a.m. in Sunnyside at the Northwest Farm Credit Services off Alien Rd., and in Yakima on Tuesday, Nov. 14th at 11 a.m. at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center. 2,000 boxes will be handed out in Kennewick on Saturday, Nov. 18th at 11 a.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Tucker says there are no requirements and it is first-come-first-serve. She said last year that meant many people waiting in line hours before the giveaway started.

She adds they are still taking monetary donations to gather more supplies for holiday boxes.