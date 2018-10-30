3 children killed at school bus stop in Indiana

WLS(ROCHESTER, Ind.) — Three children were killed and another was seriously injured Tuesday morning when they were struck by a vehicle as they were about to board a school bus, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in Rochester, a city near Fort Wayne, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP is investigating a fatal crash in Fulton County. Preliminary info is three children were struck & killed at a school bus stop near 4600 N State Road 25. @ISPPeru PIO Sgt. Tony Slocum is at the scene. Updated and confirmed info will be sent via news release later today. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) October 30, 2018

The injured child was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital by helicopter.

The incident happened on State Road 25 in a rural area, officials said.

Aerial photos from ABC affiliate WLS-TV in Chicago showed a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage at the scene.

The Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation posted a statement on Facebook after the incident.

“Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents,” the school wrote on Facebook. “We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff.”

