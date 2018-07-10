3 kids under 7 years old among family killed in murder-suicide at Delaware home, police say

WPVI-TV(PRICES CORNER, Del.) — A Delaware family of five, including three children under the age of 7, died in a “murder-suicide by gunshot,” police said.

Troopers responded to the home in Prices Corner, Delaware, Monday night and found the five bodies — all shot dead — upstairs, Delaware State Police said.

The husband, Matthew Edwards, 42, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The other family members were identified as wife Julie Edwards, 41, a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, police said.

Their deaths have been ruled “murder-suicide by gunshot,” police said.

Neighbors said they saw the family outside the home Sunday, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV reported.

“We’re kind of in shock,” neighbor Brian Covenko told WPVI-TV. “We were really friendly with them.”

The Delaware State Police homicide unit is investigating.

“There is no concern for safety in the surrounding area,” police said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.