32 flags at WSU Tri-Cities welcome international students

A sweeping wall on the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus now displays 32 flags representing the home countries of current students and staff.

The new display unveiled Monday at the Elson Floyd Atrium is a way to welcome those who call Richland their second home.

“You can feel really alone and isolated, but I think some small gestures can really make it feel like home to you and make it feel more comfortable. I think by just hanging a flag and seeing, ‘Oh that’s my flag, there are other students here, there are other professors here from my country,’ can make you feel like you are not alone,” says International Student Coordinator Erika Kraus.

Current 40 International Students attend the Richland branch of WSU, with many pursuing STEM degrees.

Kraus says they plan to add flags to the display as new international students attend the university.

The countries currently represented by students and staff are listed below:

The United States of America

Austria

Bangladesh

Brazil Canada

China

Czech Republic

Ethiopia

Germany

Great Britain

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Oman

Pakistan

Peru

Philippines

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Sudan

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

Zambia