32 flags at WSU Tri-Cities welcome international students

A sweeping wall on the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus now displays 32 flags representing the home countries of current students and staff.
The new display unveiled Monday at the Elson Floyd Atrium is a way to welcome those who call Richland their second home.
“You can feel really alone and isolated, but I think some small gestures can really make it feel like home to you and make it feel more comfortable. I think by just hanging a flag and seeing, ‘Oh that’s my flag, there are other students here, there are other professors here from my country,’ can make you feel like you are not alone,” says International Student Coordinator Erika Kraus.
Current 40 International Students attend the Richland branch of WSU, with many pursuing STEM degrees.
Kraus says they plan to add flags to the display as new international students attend the university.
The countries currently represented by students and staff are listed below:
The United States of America
Austria
Bangladesh
Brazil Canada
China
Czech Republic
Ethiopia
Germany
Great Britain
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Italy
Japan
Malaysia
Mexico
Oman
Pakistan
Peru
Philippines
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Sudan
Switzerland
Taiwan
Turkey
Zambia
