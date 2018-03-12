400 gymnasts headed to Kennewick for Washington Men’s Gymnastics Championships

The Tri-Cities will host hundreds of athletes from across Washington for a state-wide competition.

According to a press release from Mid-Columbia Gymnastics Academy, nearly 400 gymnasts from 18 clubs across the state will gather in the Tri-Cities for the 2018 Washington Men’s Gymnastics Championships.

The competition will be held at Southridge High School March 17th and 18th, hosted by Mid-Columbia Gymnastics Academy.

Gymnasts, including nearly 30 gymnasts from Mid-Columbia Gymnastics Academy, have been competing for the last several months to qualify for the State Championships.

The community is invited to attend the competition. Find session times HERE.