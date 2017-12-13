Over 400 kids in need get early gifts thanks to energy company donation

“Santa!”

Shouts of jubilation all rang into one, as a class of happy preschool Head Start students hopped up and surround Santa in a huge group hug. The class was the first to receive early Christmas gifts Wednesday all thanks to donations from Energy Northwest employees.

Nicolle Larson, with the company, says it is the 37th year taking part in this gift giving event. Each year, Larson says the employees “adopt” a child, purchasing at least one outfit and one toy for the kids living in low-income families. Larson says they start collecting donations of clothes and toys from employees in November and each year the giving grows. Then, on Wednesday and Thursday some of the employees bring the wrapped gifts to Head Start classrooms to distribute.

“It’s amazing, it gets me emotional each year and this is my 6th year doing it. It’s pretty awesome to see them light up when they see Santa,” says Larson.

Santa’s helper Dave McCullough is part of Energy Northwest and volunteers his time to hand out the packages donated by all the employees at the company. McCullough says he’s been helping out Santa for 20 years, and even though he is retiring this year, he has volunteered to continue the tradition. He even brings his daughter and granddaughter to help.

“Just want to encourage people to get involved in the community, these kind of things touch people’s lives. Maybe for some selfish reason’s it is such a feel good for me to help out and see the difference it makes,” says McCullough.

All total about 450 kids in Benton and Franklin counties will receive a gift thanks to the donations.