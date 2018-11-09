5 dead after Northern California wildfire engulfs vehicles, officials say

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Five people were killed when a wildfire engulfed their vehicles in Northern California, authorities said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were found in scorched vehicles Thursday in the town of Paradise, where the Camp Fire has ravaged entire neighborhoods.

The blaze ignited Thursday morning in Pulga, a community in Butte County nestled in the Plumas National Forest, and strong winds fanned the flames overnight.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

