64 degrees at SeaTac ties record high for January

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) – Officials say the temperature in SeaTac Monday has tied a record for highest temperature in January.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said on Twitter that at 2 p.m. Monday, it was 64 degrees at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The weather service says that ties the record high for the month of January.

The record was last set on Jan. 20, 1981.

The record high for Seattle in January is 67 degrees, set on Jan. 28, 1931.