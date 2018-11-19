7-year-old holds toy drive for kids affected by the Woolsey Fire

KABC-TV(LOS ANGELES) — One 7-year-old from California has chosen to do what she can by holding a toy drive for kids who were affected by the Woolsey Fire — even after her own family were victimized by the devastation.

Sophia Novotny’s home in Agoura Hills was among the 1,500 structures destroyed in the wildfires that swept through neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, ABC owned station KABC-TV reported.

Despite losing valuable items in the fire, Sophia was more consumed with helping out other children in her situation, her mother said.

“Very quickly she realized that our things were gone, so the day that we lost the house, she said…’Let’s get some toys for the other kids who lost their house,'” April Novotny, Sophia’s mother told KABC-TV.

That sparked the idea for “The Sophia’s Wishes Toy Drive,” with a goal to help replace toys for children who lost their treasured possessions in the fire.

“I just want to help other kids because I know how it feels to lose your things,” Sophia told to KABC-TV.

The toy drive was held on Sunday, with all the donated items given to any child on-site who was victimized by the fire.

“Thank you for making my wish come true,” Sophia said.

