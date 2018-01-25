8th flu death reported this season in the Tri-Cities area

The Benton-Franklin Health District has reported two more influenza death in the past three weeks, bring the total this season to eight.

A woman in her 80’s, living in Franklin County actually passed away two weeks ago, but the BFHD was not notified until Thursday. A Benton County man was also reported Thursday evening to have died, he was in his 70’s.

Officials say all had an increased risk because of age or other health issue and most had not gotten the flu shot.

Dr. Amy Person with the Benton and Franklin Health District said in a statement that the local flu activity remains high and that, “The flu vaccine is still the best protection we have against influenza.”