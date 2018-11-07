A ‘man came and took the girl and the truck’: frantic 911 call after abduction of 13-year-old girl

Lumberton Police(LUMBERTON, N.C.) — The terrifying moment a 13-year-old girl was abducted outside her North Carolina home was captured in a call to 911.

Eighth-grader Hania Noleia Aguilar was kidnapped just before 7 a.m. Monday at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton, according to Lumberton Police.

Hania’s relative ran to a neighbor for help, and at 6:54 a.m., they dialed 911, the FBI said.

“We were going to school,” the caller said frantically, when a “man came and took the girl and the truck.”

The caller spoke in Spanish and the dispatcher incorporated a translator into the conversation, the FBI said.

Hania had grabbed her aunt’s keys that morning so she could go turn on the car before school when a witness saw a man — dressed in all black with a yellow bandanna over his face — approach the girl and force her into the car, police said.

The FBI on Wednesday released this image of the stolen car taken near Hania’s home minutes after the kidnapping.

The Lumberton Police Department & FBI have uncovered a photo of the SUV wanted in connection with the kidnapping of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar. We ask anyone in Lumberton with a video surveillance system to save the video & call the tip line at 910-272-5871. #FindHania pic.twitter.com/K07cPI6Yf7 — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) November 7, 2018

“We are asking anyone in the Lumberton area who may have a camera or video surveillance system to save the video and contact the tip line immediately at 910-272-5871,” the FBI said. “Even if you do not see the vehicle in your video, please call the tip line anyway, as it may still contain important information.”

The aunt’s stolen car is described as a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate number NWS984. The car has paint peeling from the hood and a Clemson sticker on the back window, police said.

This SUV image is similar to the car in which she was kidnapped, police said.

“Every second counts when a child is missing,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill told reporters Tuesday.

There is no indication Hania was targeted, officials said.

Hania is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5 feet tall and weighs about 126 pounds, the FBI said. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $15,000.

