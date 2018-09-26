Accident near Benton City knocks out power

One person was injured, and power was knocked out for some Benton R-E-A customers Tuesday night after a car crash on River Road in Benton City.
Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies say the accident happened near Pendleton Road at about 9:30pm when 33-year old Ryan Bryant was allegedly speeding and lost control of his car, hitting a power pole.
Investigators say the Bryant may be charged with DUI. Bryant had non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Benton REA responded to the scene, and River Road was closed for several hours overnight while crews replaced the utility pole. Power was restored early Wednesday morning.
