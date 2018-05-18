Active shooter incident at Santa Fe High School in Texas: School district

iStock/Thinkstock(SANTA FE, Tx.) — An active shooter incident took place this morning at Santa Fe High School near Galveston, Texas, according to the school district.

Witnesses said a shooting took place in an art class, ABC station KTRK in Houston reported.

School officials said a lockdown had been initiated.

One student told KTRK she was in first period when the fire alarms went off. Students were told to evacuate and staff members instructed them to run across the street and hide.

Police cars were seen swarming the scene and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were responding.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said sheriff’s county deputies are headed to the scene to help.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.