Active shooting reported at newspaper in Annapolis: Police

(ANNAPOLIS, Md.) — An active shooter was reported at the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, said the Anne Arundel Police and ATF.

A Gazette reporter said multiple people were shot, according to The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette.

Officers are working to search the building, said Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel Police.

Police cars have swarmed the scene and people were seen streaming out of the building with their hands up.

“We’re trying to make sure we get out as many people as possible,” Frashure said, adding, “We’re doing the best we can to minimize causalities.”

President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, said White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected,” Walters said.

“Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis,” Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter. “Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

Additional details were not immediately available.



