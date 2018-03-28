Alert neighbor’s photo leads to burglary arrest in Pasco

An alert neighbor with a camera helped Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies nab a burglary suspect.

The burglary happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 71oo block of W. Arrowhead in Kennewick.

A neighbor noticed a suspicious car and took a photo of the vehicle.

Deputies noticed the suspect vehicle parked at the Sage and Sun in Pasco Wednesday night.

Ernie Mercado, 48, from Pasco, was taken into custody with the help of the Benton County Gang Detectives, and the stolen property was recovered.