All 3 on board corporate jet die when it crashes in Indiana: State police

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — All three people on board a corporate jet have died after the plane crashed in a rural, wooded area of southern Indiana, the Indiana State Police said Friday.

The crash took place shortly before 11:30 a.m. local time in Clark County, just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

The Clark County Airport in Sellersburg, Indiana, said the plane had three people, including the pilot, on board when it took off at 11:24 a.m., according to police.

The jet was headed to Chicago’s Midway International Airport when it fell from air traffic radar, the Federal Aviation Administration’s Chicago office told ABC Chicago station WLS-TV.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating. The NTSB identified the plane as a Cessna Citation.

