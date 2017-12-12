Alpaca killed by wolves in Union County

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed that an Alpaca was killed by wolves Sunday in Union County.

According to a press release, the animal’s owner found the carcass and contacted ODFW, which arrived on the scene the same day to investigate.

Officials say there were obvious signs of an attack in the snow, and bite marks that showed the alpaca was killed by a predatory animal. The wolves had fed on the animal’s hindquarters, but left the rest of the animal.

Investigators found evidence of an 800-yard chase and attack, with prints from three wolves in the slow.

A check of gps data confirmed that OR 30, a collared wolf, was within 130 yards of the carcass earlier in the morning.

This was the first time that a wolf depredation had been found in the Starkey area, west of LaGrande