Apple proposed as Washington’s official state pie

It’s fondly known as a symbol of America and now a Washington senator wants apple pie to be a symbol of the state.

Senator Jim Honeyford from Sunnyside wants to declare apple pie as Washington’s official pie. The senator introduced a simple one-line bill Wednesday and it was moved into a committee.

It’s not entirely unheard of either to name a state pie, key lime pie is Flordia’s official pie and in Illinois it’s pumpkin pie.

Just last year, marionberry pie was named as the official state pie of Oregon. With Representative Sheri Malstrom who launched the bill arguing the berry was created in Oregon, named after Marion County, and a well-known version of the pie is served at Shari’s, which is headquartered in Beaverton.

Lawmakers say official symbols of states bring more awareness to the industry or object that is chosen.

