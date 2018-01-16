Arizona man dead, Pasco man injured in Sunnyside shooting

An Arizona man has died and a Pasco man was injured in a shooting in Sunnyside Monday night.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s office, dispatchers received a 911 call from the Sunnyside area at 11:30 PM. The female caller told dispatchers that her boyfriend had been shot, but she didn’t know her her location.

A short time later the woman arrived at Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Her boyfriend, a 30-year-old Arizona resident was pronounced dead. A second male, identified only as a 32-year-old from Pasco, suffered from serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office