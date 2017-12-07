Richland assault suspect arrested at motel after prompting school lockdowns

A 35-year-old man is behind bars after physically assaulting a woman he lived with at a home in Richland, while she was holding her 2-year-old daughter.

Richland officers say when they arrived at the home off Swift and Smith just after 10 a.m. to find the man had taken off. Officers say the woman suffered from significant injuries and medics rushed the woman to Kadlec with injuries to her head and stomach. Captain Mike Cobb says she also told officers the man had assaulted her, while she was holding her 2-year-old.

“The child was still inside the house,” he continued to say, “We found the little girl, she was covered in blood. We were able to get her to fire paramedics and it turned out she did not suffer any injuries,” says Cobb.

Capt. Cobb say Edgar Solano did not have access to a gun, but was believed to have a knife and as a precaution schools in the area were put into a lockdown for about an hour.

According to an email to the parents of Richland High School students, the school was taking part in a lockdown drill that was scheduled for 9:00, when a Richland Police Officer helping with the event had to leave for nearby call.

A short time later, Richland High, Carmichael Middle School, Jefferson Elementary, and Christ the King were all placed on a lockdown as a precaution.

Richland Police searched several homes and yards in the area where the assault took place on Smith Ave., and used a K9 to try tracking the suspect. The search was called off after about 90 minutes.

Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. Edgar Solano was found at the Motel 6 in Richland and arrested without incident.

Officers say he will face numerous charges including felony assault and felon in possession of a firearm, officers add he is also in the country illegally after being deported.



