Assault suspect arrested following chase in Kennewick

One man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase in Kennewick Tuesday night.

Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office had issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) request for local law enforcement agencies in connection with a hit and run accident involving a 2016 Chrysler 300. The accident happened near Nine Canyon Road outside of Finley Tuesday morning.

Deputies identified Timothy Velasquez, 44 years old, as the suspect in the incident, which investigators say warranted a charge of felony assault.

At around 9:15 Tuesday night, deputies spotted the car on Interstate 82 near Kennewick and tried to perform a traffic stop.

Velasquez failed to stop and led deputies on a pursuit down Clearwater Avenue, Columbia Center Boulevard, and 10th Avenue before deputies and officers with the Kennewick Police Department successfully deployed spike strips, causing the vehicle’s tires to deflate.

Velasquez didn’t stop right away, but continued to drive on the rims before losing control at the intersection of 10th and SR 395. The vehicle crashed into the curb, and Velasquez was arrested.

Deputies say Kennewick and Richland Police Departments helped with the incident.

Velasquez was booked into the Benton County Jail for Felony Assault, Hit and Run, Eluding Police, and meth possession.