At least 5 dead in shooting at Annapolis newspaper: Officials

WJLA-TV(ANNAPOLIS, Md.) — At least five people are dead and several others injured from a shooting at the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, officials said.

One suspect is in custody, officials said.

Gazette crime and courts reporter Phil Davis tweeted, “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff,” Davis told The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

The building was evacuated, according to the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management.

Police cars have swarmed the scene and people were seen streaming out of the building with their hands up.

Officers are working to search the building, said Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel Police.

“We’re doing the best we can to minimize causalities,” Frashure said.

“Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis,” Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter. “Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, said White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected,” Walters said.

The Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun.

Out of an abundance of caution, the New York Police Department is moving personnel to headquarters of major media outlets in New York, including ABC News.

Additional details were not immediately available.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

