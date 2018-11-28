At least one dead in early morning accident on Highway 243

An accident between a semi truck and a passenger car on Highway 243 south of Mattawa in Grant County, left at least one person dead Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the passenger car was headed southbound on Highway 243 when it tried to pass another vehicle in heavy fog.

The passenger car then collided head-on with a northbound semi.

Troopers say the driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident closed down a 4-mile section of the highway for more than two hours Wednesday morning.