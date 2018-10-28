One injured in drive-by shooting in Pasco

Pasco Police say one person was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

Dispatchers started receiving calls just after 11 PM about several shots fired in the area of Road 52 and Court Street.

“Officers arrived and found that a vehicle was pulled off to the side of the road on eastbound Court,” said Sergeant James Thompson. “One male subject had been shot.”

Thompson said a passenger in the victim’s vehicle was not hurt. The victim, believed to be in his mid-20s, was taken to Kadlec in unknown condition.

Witnesses say the suspect vehicle was likely a passenger car, based on the tail lights, but could not offer any other description.

Police closed off the section of Court Street between Road 52 and Road 53 for several hours while they investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Pasco Police.