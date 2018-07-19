At Risk Youth Survey sheds light on Washington State

A new study of 18 to 24 year olds, ranked the percentage of “Youth at Risk” in Washington alongside fifty other states.

At Risk has become something of a buzz word; people use it to refer to teens who are heading towards adulthood, on a somewhat dangerous path. Typically, their issues range from lack of employment to homelessness. In essence, they are at risk for negative outcomes based on behaviors and socioeconomic factors.

The 2018 WalletHub survey looked at fourteen individual metrics that marked the At Risk population. The biggest shortcomings comprised of labor force participation, educational engagement and attainment, emotional health such as depression as well as habitual drug use and heavy drinking. Those physically challenged also contributed to the poverty rate, along with youth already in the system for breaking the law.

WalletHub’s John Kiernan adds, “Currently, the share of Homeless Youth in Washington State is about 0.32% and that ties with Oregon, Nevada and California. The exact nature of the problem differs from place to place, so the solution needs to as well. According to Kiernan, the number one influence in a youth’s life is parental involvement to keep them on the right path.

Washington ranks twentieth most At Risk in terms of disconnected youth; 13% have a maximum of a high school diploma and aren’t currently in school or working. Regarding emotional aspects, the share of depression ranks 22% which places Washington State tenth in the country. Kiernan says, “We try to gather and analyze the best data and fit together to make the takeaway shed awareness.”

Although his company does not offer solutions, Kiernan concludes that ensuring kids don’t get derailed with pitfalls in life, factors such as good public schools and after school programs are vital. “Since Washington State has one of the highest percentage of Homeless Youth in the country, creating community programs might get them off the street and into good homes.”