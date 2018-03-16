KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – An Austrian man accused of claiming to be a U.S. citizen to obtain a passport has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington state.
The Tri-City Herald reports Michael Peter Spitzauer was indicted Tuesday on three federal charges, including a count of identity theft and using false information to apply for a U.S. passport.
The Kennewick resident was sentenced to four years in prison in 2015 following his conviction of failing to file a tax return and filing a false return. He was released from prison in June but was on probation.
Authorities say he defrauded investors with his Pasco-based Green Power biofuels company in 2013.
At the federal court hearing Thursday in Richland, the judge appointed Adam Pechtel of Kennewick to represent him.
Be the first to comment on "Austrian man pleads not guilty to lying for US passport"