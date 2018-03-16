Austrian man pleads not guilty to lying for US passport

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – An Austrian man accused of claiming to be a U.S. citizen to obtain a passport has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington state.

The Tri-City Herald reports Michael Peter Spitzauer was indicted Tuesday on three federal charges, including a count of identity theft and using false information to apply for a U.S. passport.

The Kennewick resident was sentenced to four years in prison in 2015 following his conviction of failing to file a tax return and filing a false return. He was released from prison in June but was on probation.

Authorities say he defrauded investors with his Pasco-based Green Power biofuels company in 2013.

At the federal court hearing Thursday in Richland, the judge appointed Adam Pechtel of Kennewick to represent him.